Indian Railways

India-Bangladesh ‘Mitali Express’ train to start its third rail journey from June 1

The ‘Mitali Express’ will start its third Indo-Bangladesh train service from West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station in India to Dhaka in Bangladesh from June 1, reports ANI. 

Image for representation

The India-Bangladesh train service, the ‘Mitali Express’ will start its third Indo-Bangladesh train service from West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station in India to Dhaka in Bangladesh from June 1. The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometers between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours. As of now, it will run with four air-conditioned cabin coaches, and four air-conditioned chair cars and would be hauled by a diesel locomotive.

During a two-day visit to Coochbehar and NJP station, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh said that the customs, and immigration services will be in place for the International train journey. While talking to ANI, the Minister said that along with the bilateral ties, the Mitali Express will help flourish tourism. Jardosh further said there will be a hospital, shopping complexes, and low budget hotels to facilitate the around the station in the coming days. 

The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19. However, as per a recent official order, the passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29. The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

