PM Modi To Flag Off Five Vande Bharat Express Trains Tomorrow, Check Full List

In a first for the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow, on June 27, 2023. PM Modi will physically and virtually inaugurate these semi-high speed trains from the Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday, an official statement said on Monday. While PM Modi will be physically flagging off Rani Kamalapati Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express and Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; three other trains will be virtually flagged off via video conferencing.

These three Vande Bharat trains include the Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; and Hatia (Ranchi)-Patna Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will reach Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 10:30 AM, and will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains simultaneously, giving India a total of 23 Vande Bharat Express trains.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

As per a report on ANI, the Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, improved connectivity will benefit tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity of the Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to the Central Region (Bhopal). This will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's first Vande Bharat Express. It was scheduled to be flagged off on June 3, but was postponed due to the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa's Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere - with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will immensely benefit tourists, students, industrialists, etc. in the region. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the fastest train on the route.

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places, the official statement read.