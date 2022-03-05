PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro on Sunday, check ticket prices here

Sunday is going to be a special day for the people of Pune city of Maharashtra. The Pune Metro will be inaugurated on March 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi placed the project's foundation stone on December 24, 2016.

A 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km long Pune Metro Rail Project will be inaugurated. This project is being prepared at a cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. PM Modi will also inaugurate and inspect the exhibition at Garware Metro Station during his visit. This will enable people to ride the metro to the Anandnagar metro station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune Municipal Corporation premises at around 11 am. This idol is made of 1850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet high.

Also read: Watch: Passengers push burning Saharanpur-Delhi train after it catches fire near Meerut

After this, at around 11.30 pm, he will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail project. At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of many development projects and will inaugurate it. He will also lay the foundation stone for the rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects. PM Modi will also inaugurate 100 e-buses and e-bus depots built in Baner.

By the end of December, Mahametro has set a target of spreading a network of 33.29 km in Pune city. Till now, the work of up to 11.97 km has been completed. The work of the remaining 21.32 km is to be completed in the next ten months.

By the beginning of next year, Punekars will get the facility to travel by metro across the city. Punekars will get a chance to travel in metros from tomorrow after the inauguration at the hands of the Prime Minister.

The ticket rate has been kept at Rs 10 for three stations. After three stations, the ticket rate will be Rs 20. That is, if you want to go from Pimpri to Fugewadi, you will have to pay 20 rupees. A metro compartment has the capacity to carry 325 people. A separate compartment will be kept reserved for women.

Live TV

#mute