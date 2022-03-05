हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Watch: Two compartments of Saharanpur-Delhi train catch fire, near Meerut

A fire broke out in two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi. The incident took place at Daurala railway station near Meerut. 

Image for representation

A fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi. The incident took place at Daurala railway station near Meerut. 

The passengers push the train in an effort to separate the rest of the compartments and the engine from the two compartments in which the fire broke out. The reason for the fire is still not determined. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. Further, information on the incident is awaited.

