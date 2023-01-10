PM Narendra Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express train on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on January 19, 2023. This train will be the eighth semi-high speed train in the country and the second Vande Bharat Express in the South India. PM Modi also launched the South India's first Vande Bharat train on the Chennai-Myrusu route. The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train will have intermediate halts in Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar railway doubling line project of 85 km and the cost of the project is Rs 1,410 crore.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various projects, these include redevelopment/modernization of Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 699 crore, railway periodic overhauling workshop at Kazipet at a cost of Rs 521 crore.

He will also launch work on widening and strengthening to 2/4 lane 60 km of Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section of National Highway 167N. A foundation stone will also be laid for widening and strengthening to 4 lane/2 lane of 42.57 km of the existing Mahabubnagar-Chincholi section. Modi will also lay foundation stone for Rs 513 crore project to widen to two-lane 45.95 km of Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar section of NH-161B.

Vande Bharat Routes

Route 1: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Route 2: New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express

Route 3: Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Route 4: New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

Route 5: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express

Route 6: Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Route 7: Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Route 8: Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

