NewsRailways
RAILWAYS

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces extra berths for Chhath Puja - Details here

The Union Railways Minister said that the railways have started over 250 trains and approximately 14 lakh berths are not available for passengers to travel during Chhath Puja

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Railways have started 250 trains for this Chhath Puja
  • About 14 lakhs berths available for passengers

Trending Photos

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces extra berths for Chhath Puja - Details here

New Delhi: As the Chhath Puja is going begins in some days. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railways Minister, stated that the railways have started over 250 trains. We have made approximately 1.4 lakh berths available, and we will do whatever is necessary to help the people. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja." Because satellite communication differs from terrestrial communications, we have included a reference to TRAI. “TRAI is studying global best practices, once they come up with recommendations in around 3-4 months, we'll take the final call,” says Ashwini Vaishnaw. PM has given us a clear mandate that India should become the leader in Telecom technology which means one has to work on every aspect of telecom technology in creating new solutions, making sure that globally India's inputs are heard at every forum

According to an official, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains on the Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the extra rush of passengers for 'Chhath' Puja. According to an NFR spokesperson, both trains will have 20 coaches. One of the special trains will depart Dibrugarh at 7.25 p.m. on October 27 and arrive in Gorakhpur early on October 29. In exchange, the train will depart Gorakhpur at 7:50 a.m. on November 1 and arrive in Assam's Dibrugarh at 20:50 a.m. the following day. The other special train will depart Gorakhpur at 5 p.m. on October 29 and arrive in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri the next morning.

Also read: Chhath Puja 2022: Northeast Frontier Railway to run special trains to cater high demand

(With agencies inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'