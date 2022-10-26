Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces extra berths for Chhath Puja - Details here

New Delhi: As the Chhath Puja is going begins in some days. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railways Minister, stated that the railways have started over 250 trains. We have made approximately 1.4 lakh berths available, and we will do whatever is necessary to help the people. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I wish everyone a very happy and prosperous Chhath Puja." Because satellite communication differs from terrestrial communications, we have included a reference to TRAI. “TRAI is studying global best practices, once they come up with recommendations in around 3-4 months, we'll take the final call,” says Ashwini Vaishnaw. PM has given us a clear mandate that India should become the leader in Telecom technology which means one has to work on every aspect of telecom technology in creating new solutions, making sure that globally India's inputs are heard at every forum

According to an official, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run two pairs of special trains on the Dibrugarh-Gorakhpur and New Jalpaiguri-Gorakhpur routes to clear the extra rush of passengers for 'Chhath' Puja. According to an NFR spokesperson, both trains will have 20 coaches. One of the special trains will depart Dibrugarh at 7.25 p.m. on October 27 and arrive in Gorakhpur early on October 29. In exchange, the train will depart Gorakhpur at 7:50 a.m. on November 1 and arrive in Assam's Dibrugarh at 20:50 a.m. the following day. The other special train will depart Gorakhpur at 5 p.m. on October 29 and arrive in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri the next morning.

(With agencies inputs)