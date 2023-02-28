Railway Minister Shares Development Progress of Bullet Train, Says Work Going At Rapid Pace

Bullet Train will soon be running on Indian soil. The work for the project is at a speedy pace. Recently, Minister of Railways - Ashwini Vaishnaw, has shared pictures of the work that is being performed for the development of infrastructure for bullet trains. Minister shared on Twitter that the work for the development of the bullet trains is being performed 24X7X365. The tweet had the caption, “24x7x365 work #BulletTrain, 23rd Feb: Piers 152.32 Km (+0.52Km), 24th Feb: Piers 152.88 Km (+0.56 Km), 25th Feb: Piers 153.48 Km (+0.60 Km), 26th Feb: Piers 153.88 Km (+0.40 Km).”

Well, the Indian Railways is developing the bullet train corridor to give the country’s citizens their fastest train ride by 2026. The project is aimed at running the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high-speed rail (HSR) corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations. The bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about three hours from the current six hours. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81 per cent of the project cost which is estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Furthermore, the Indian Railways is putting efforts to increase its average speed. As of now, the Vande Bharat Express remains the fastest train in the country. Expansion of its routes is also planned. Known as Train 18, is a semi-high-speed, intercity, electric multiple-unit train operated by the Indian Railways. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. Indian Railways is also working on a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat trains, that can go up to 220 kmph top speed. The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains have the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for enhanced safety in operations.