Taj Express EVACUATED: False bomb scare on train, searched for over 2 hours

The Delhi-bound Taj Express travelling from Agra was evacuated at Mathura, as every passenger was asked to deboard the train after a false bomb scare broke on Independence Day, reported officials today (Aug 16). The train was on its way to the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi when a passenger informed police about a threat call that he received, where the caller mentioned - the bomb will explode when the train will reach Delhi. At Mathura railway station, the train was inspected for 2 hours, before it continued on its journey.

Rajeev Kumar Sub Inspector at Agra Cantt GRP Police Station said, on Monday, a man made a hoax call to a passenger regarding a bomb in Taj Express' D2 coach. He further said it will explode when the train will reach Delhi.

"The passenger informed police about the call after which the train was stopped at Mathura junction Railway station," he added.

Sushil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), GRP, Mathura Junction Police Station said, "The train reached Mathura Junction Railway Station at about 7:29 pm on Monday and after all the passengers were asked to vacate, it was checked properly."

"Bomb Disposable Squad (BDS), Dog Squad, GRP, Railway Police Force (RPF), local police and officials present at the station checked every coach of the train which took around two hours. The train was allowed to move ahead to its destination afterwards," he said.

The accused, identified as Mukesh (45), resident of Shahganj locality, has been arrested by Agra Cantt GRP, Kumar said, adding that the accused does not seem to be in the right state of mind.

With inputs from PTI