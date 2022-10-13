Vande Bharat Express Una-Delhi inaugurated: Now travel Delhi-Chandigarh in less than 3 hours

During the Independence Day speech last year, PM Narendra Modi announced 75 Vande Bharat trains that will connect to all parts of the country by August 2022. As a part of this series of 75 Vande Bharat Express trains, PM Narendra Modi flagged off the 4th of such trains that will run between New Delhi and Amb Andaura. Well, it should be noted the new train will make the Delhi-Chandigarh journey take less than 3 hours. Until now, this journey via the Shatabdi Express takes around 3 hours and 30 minutes, although it travels at a speed of 120 kmph. The Vande Bharat, on the other hand, reduces the journey with its top speed of 160 kmph.

At the inauguration of the 4th Vande Bharat Express, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the tested speed of this train is 180 KMPH. He added, “When tracks are upgraded in the coming days, we will increase its speed to 220-250 KMPH.”

Vande Bharat Express Train Features

The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel. The travel time from Una to New Delhi will be reduced by two hours. It is also worth mentioning that the improved Vande Bharat Express will weigh 392 tons when compared to the previous version of 430 tons. It will also have a Wi-Fi content on-demand facility. Every coach has 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment compared to 24" in the previous version.

Vande Bharat Express will also be environmentally friendly as the ACs will be 15 per cent more energy efficient. With dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor, travel will become more comfortable. A side recliner seat facility provided only to Executive Class passengers earlier will now be made available for all classes. Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the Roof-Mounted Package Unit (RMPU) for air purification.

As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses etc. coming through fresh air and return air. The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH.