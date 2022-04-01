Krisumi Corporation partners with IIFA 2022 as brand partner

New Delhi: Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese real estate joint venture, has signed a brand partnership agreement with the prestigious International Indian Film Academy Awards, 2022 (commonly known as the IIFA Awards). The International Indian Film Academy Prizes are a collection of awards given out by the International Indian Film Academy each year to recognise both artistic and technical excellence among Bollywood professionals. IIFA is returning with a bang after a two-year hiatus, and this year's edition will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting upon the partnership Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation shared “We are excited to be a part of The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has taken the Hindi Cinema to the global platform, and our maiden offering Krisumi Waterfall Residences is the preferred choice of the expatriate community, we are confident that this association with IIFA is a remarkable step to widen our global reach”

Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between India's Krishna Group, an automotive behemoth, and Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese corporation. Krisumi Waterfall Residences, Krisumi Corporation's flagship residential project, demonstrates the fusion of Japanese art and design with Indian aesthetics.

“We at Krisumi believe in celebrating the art and artists who continue to innovate and inspire. We are thrilled and also proud to be a part of IIFA 2022 which will be a global celebration of Hindi cinema and its artists” Vineet Nanda, Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation.

The IIFA Awards will be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in the Etihad Arena, which is part of the Yas Bay Waterfront, in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral. The event will be hosted by Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.