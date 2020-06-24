Actress Vidyullekha Raman's 'fake confidence vs actual confidence' post on weight loss goes viral

New Delhi: Tamil actress Vidyullekha Raman has occupied the trends list since Tuesday for her post on her weight loss journey. She also spoke about 'fake confidence vs actual confidence' via her post and how she managed to ace the drastic transformation. Sharing a then-and-now photo, Vidyullekha began by saying, "When I was overweight a frequently asked question by everyone to me was 'how are you so confident?' In retrospect, was I? Or did I just come to terms with the fact that I will be obese all my life? Today I am actually confident of myself because I did the unthinkable and changed my lifestyle and habits."

On the routine she followed, the actress wrote, "You need to be disciplined, workout 6 times a week and follow a balanced diet. There is no secret potion or pill to make the result happen! Just pure hard work."

"Nothing in life comes easy but when you see the result, it’s worth all the sweat and tears," Vidyullekha added.

Take a look at Vidyullekha Raman's viral post here:

Vidyullekha, daughter of actor Mohan Raman, debuted in the Tamil industry in 2012. Apart from Tamil films, she has also been part of some Telugu projects. The 28-year-old actress has featured in supporting roles in films such as 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham', 'Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru', 'Jilla', 'Masss', 'Run Raja Run', 'Puli', 'Sarrainodu', 'Bhaagamathie' and 'Maharshi'.