Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ crosses Rs 300 crores at the Box Office in a month!

New Delhi: There’s no stopping Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’! The movie also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil that released on 17th December 2021 completes one successful month today and is still running in cinema halls, courtesy of Allu Arjun’s superstardom!

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, the movie is bulldozing its way to record books.

‘Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting an amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video last week. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant.

The craze of ‘Pushpa’ is not just limited to Allu Ajun’s ardent fans and movie buffs but also personalities from various walks of life. Remember cricketer Ravinder Jadeja recreated Allu Arjun’s look from the blockbuster on social media which was met with a steamy reaction from the superstar himself.

Not to forget, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a reel on his Instagram handle in which he was seen reciting Pushpa Raj’s dialogues (Allu Arjun’s character), showcasing his love and support to the movie and the star.

The popular dialogues and mannerisms of the lead actor have caught the fancy of the audience. From cricketers to Bollywood celebrities, everyone couldn’t stop making reels on the impactful dialogues and scenes.

Recently, the dairy giant Amul also paid the cutest tribute to Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ by doing artwork featuring cartoons resembling the actor and her co-star Rashmika characters from the film.

Sharing the cartoon, they wrote, ‘#Amul Topical: New action-drama film is a huge hit (sic).” Reciprocating his love to them, Allu Arjun replied, “Allu to Mallu to Amullu Arjun (sic).”

Interestingly, the superstar’s Telugu action-drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020) is scheduled to release its dubbed Hindi version in cinemas on January 26. So now, the fans of Allu Arjun will have a double dose of their favourite actor!

Allu Arjun’s glory with ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ came as a surprise for the movie buffs across the globe and now not only the South film industry, the superstar has successfully rose to be a Pan-India star, as the audience, especially his ardent fans are eagerly awaiting the release of part 2 of the blockbuster.