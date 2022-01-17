Samantha charged whopping Rs 5 crore for Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’, came onboard after Allu Arjun’s convincing

New Delhi: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been garnering praises for her raunchy item number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The ‘Family Man’ actress however was skeptical to take up the offer and Allu Arjun had to personally convince her to come on board. The 34-years-old also charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for her three minute song.

“Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed,” claims a report in IWMBUZZ.

Earlier, Samantha took to Instagram to praise Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa. Later, the actress shared a still from her first item song and captioned it, “I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love”.

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is a huge success and it's music video has already crossed 100 million views in December on YouTube.

Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She also has her first international film ‘Arrangements of Love’ in the pipeline.