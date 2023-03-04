Darrpan Bangejaa Completes The Shooting Of His upcoming Malayalam Movie

New Delhi: Sometimes, an announcement of a new movie is all we need to set our mood right, isn't it? Well, if you are a movie freak and want to witness an engrossing and unusual storyline, then we have great news to share! Producer Darrpan Bangejaa has unveiled his next project, which is a Malayalam film titled ‘Live.’



The shoot for the producer's upcoming social thriller has been wrapped up, and the film is now in the post-production stage. Starring some of the finest actors like Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Prakash Varrier as the leads, the movie revolves around the mayhem caused by the media and how a piece of fake news changes the life of a person.

The film is directed by two-time National Award winner VK Prakash. It is scripted by S. Suresh Babu, and Nikhil S. Praveen is the cinematographer. The music is given by Alphons Joseph, and edits are done by Sunil S Pillai. Produced by Darrpan Bangejaa, the film is all set to break the cinema houses on April 14, 2023.



Speaking of this film, Darrpan Bangejaa says, "The movie highlights an issue that hasn't been explored much by cinema but has a strong influence on our lives. The entire cast and crew have put their best foot forward, and I'm sure that you will love the film." We cannot wait to watch the film and discern the entire story.



Darrpan Bangejaa has a multi-faceted persona. He is the brainchild of multiple ventures. In the entertainment world, he has delighted people with different types of content. He is the owner of Music 24 Records, which releases amazing music videos featuring leading artists and songs sung by eminent singers. He rose to fame for launching OG Studio, which encompasses beautiful and original songs. The producer is now planning to launch Season 2. He has worked on many hit music videos in the past.



Besides these, he also owns a construction company called 24 High Business Park. The producer also has many Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos in the pipeline and we are sure these are going to be amazing. We wish Darrpan Bangejaa and his team all the best for Live and hope it is a huge hit.