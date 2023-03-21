topStoriesenglish2586258
Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested Over His Controversial Tweet 'Hindutva Is Built On Lies'

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested for his controversial tweet in which he wrote that Hindutva is a lie.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Bengaluru: After his controversial tweet, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested by Seshadripuram police and taken to court on Tuesday for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiment. Shivakumar of Bajrangi Dal lodged a complaint at the Seshadripuram police station based on the tweet.  

In his controversial tweet, posted on Monday, Chetan wrote that Hindutva is built on lies and only truth can defeat it.  

"Hindutva is built on LIES  

Savarkar: Indian `nation` began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya --> a lie  

1992: Babri Masjid is `birthplace of Rama` --> a lie  

2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are `killers` of Tipu--> a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH--> truth is EQUALITY." 

In the complaint, Shivakumar accused Chetan of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Ironically, Chetan Kumar`s Twitter handle reads Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who has been accused of hurting sentiments. 

Hours after he put out the tweet, pro-Hindu organisations filed a complaint against him and an FIR was registered at the Sheshadripuram police station. 

However, this is not the first time such a thing has happened with Chetan Kumar. In February 2022, he was arrested for an objectionable tweet on Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, during the hijab controversy.  

