Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Arrested Over His Controversial Tweet 'Hindutva Is Built On Lies'

Bengaluru: After his controversial tweet, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested by Seshadripuram police and taken to court on Tuesday for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiment. Shivakumar of Bajrangi Dal lodged a complaint at the Seshadripuram police station based on the tweet.

In his controversial tweet, posted on Monday, Chetan wrote that Hindutva is built on lies and only truth can defeat it.

"Hindutva is built on LIES

Savarkar: Indian `nation` began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya --> a lie

1992: Babri Masjid is `birthplace of Rama` --> a lie

2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are `killers` of Tipu--> a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH--> truth is EQUALITY."

— Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) March 20, 2023

In the complaint, Shivakumar accused Chetan of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Ironically, Chetan Kumar`s Twitter handle reads Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, who has been accused of hurting sentiments.

Hours after he put out the tweet, pro-Hindu organisations filed a complaint against him and an FIR was registered at the Sheshadripuram police station.

However, this is not the first time such a thing has happened with Chetan Kumar. In February 2022, he was arrested for an objectionable tweet on Karnataka High Court Justice Krishna Dixit, during the hijab controversy.