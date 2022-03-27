Karan Johar to host KGF 2 trailer launch event with Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon

New Delhi: As ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ will witness a massive theatrical release on April 14. Ahead of its release, the makers have decided to host a huge trailer launch event on March 27 in Bengaluru. It is touted to be a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.

The cast – Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will be flying to Bengaluru for the mega event to be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

KGF: Chapter 1 was an explosive combination of immersive storyline, mind-bending action sequences, catchy soundtrack and top-notch performances. Now, with the addition of Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon to its eclectic cast, Chapter 2 is expected to surpass previously set records.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.