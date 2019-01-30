Katrina Kaif denies being approached for a South film opposite Mahesh Babu—Read inside

New Delhi: A couple of days ago, reports of actress Katrina Kaif teaming up with superstar Mahesh Babu for an untitled film had surfaced. It was reported that director Sukumar is planning to cast Kat and Mahesh in his next and the actress has been approached for the same. However, looks like we will have to wait much longer to see Kat star in a South film.

In an interview with DNA, Kat has denied the rumours of being approached for a film opposite Mahesh Babu. The actress told DNA, “I haven’t signed anything after Bharat. As for your question, no, I haven’t even been approached for the film.”

Kat is currently shooting for Alia Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few.

'Bharat' is one of the biggest films of 2019 and is slated for an Eid release.

The actress was last seen in 'Zero' along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and received mixed reviews from the audience. While some found the script to be at fault, others couldn't stop lauding all the lead actors for their performances. Kat too received a lot of appreciation for her portrayal of Babita Kumar- an actress battling alcohol addiction.