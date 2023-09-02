trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656760
KUSHI DAY 1 WORLDWIDE COLLECTION

Kushi Day 1 Worldwide Collection: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Reel Love Story Marks Solid Opening With Rs 30.1 Cr

Kushi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Mythri Movie Makers have produced this romantic movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's starrer romantic drama 'Kushi' has been hit the big screens worldwide on Friday. With the much anticipation surrounding the romantic entertainer, the film has received unanimous love from the fans and the audiences and they like the desirable and fresh pairing of the lead cast. The family audiences are seen flocking to the theatres and it contributed to the box office numbers coming in as the film has surpassed all the expectations and by staying true to its promise, the musical extravaganza has raked in Rs 30.1 Cr at the worldwide box office. 

Mythi Movie makers, who have bankrolled the film have shared the official poster on their social media account and have announced the worldwide collection. The brand new poster featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks pleasing and the chemistry between them looks natural. Sharing the poster, the makers captioned, "Families Kushi  Box Office Kushi Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards  Book your tickets now! #BlockbusterKushi"


The positive word of mouth coming from the family audiences will help Kushi to perform strength to strength in the coming days and the weekend of the film will be promising where it will gather momentum.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is captivating hearts across the nation and is now screening in the cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively.

 

