Nivetha Thomas begins shooting for Rajinikanth’s Darbar

Actress Nivetha Thomas and her fans are pretty happy as the damsel has been roped in to play a key role in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss. This is the first time Nivetha will be collaborating with the megastar. The film went on floors recently and the actor has joined the sets a couple of days ago.

Nivetha’s last Tamil film is Paapanasam which released in 2015 and in this film, the actor played the daughter of Kamal Haasan. After four long years, she is doing a Tamil film again and this time, it is said that she is playing the daughter of Rajinikanth.

Nivetha is doing pretty well in the Telugu film industry and she is basking on the success of her recent film 118, which was a thriller. The teaser of her upcoming film, Brochevarevarura was released recently and the actor is seen playing a Kuchipudi dancer in the film.

Nivetha has been part of films like Jai Lava Kusa, Ninnu Kori and Gentleman which are also huge hits at the box office. This 23-year-old actor has got some good demand in the market here and kudos to all the efforts she put in.

At this time of her career, where Nivetha is trying to establish herself, being part of a film like Darbar, is definitely a big asset to her filmography.

In this film, Rajinikanth is going to be seen playing dual roles. While one is as a cop, the second one is as a common man. Well, if everything goes fine, the film is expected to release by the end of this year, or during Pongal.