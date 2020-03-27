हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prabhas

Prabhas gives 4 crore for fight against coronavirus COVID-19

The actor on Thursday donated Rs 4 crore for the cause. 

Prabhas gives 4 crore for fight against coronavirus COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: "Baahubali" actor Prabhas became the latest Telugu star to donate for the cause of combating against the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor on Thursday donated Rs 4 crore for the cause. Of this, Rs 3 crore is being given to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, while Rs 50 lakh each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Prabhas recently returned from Georgia, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled "Prabhas 20", with Pooja Hegde. Both actors went into self-quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Earlier in the day, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19. It was Pawan Kalyan who initiated the nobel gesture giving Rs 2 crore for the cause. Soon, his nephew Ram Charan declared a charity of Rs 70 lakh while Ram Charan's father, the veteran superstar of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi, gave Rs 1 crore. Young superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a crore for the cause.

 

PrabhasCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus relief fund
