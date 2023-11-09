Prabhas' Salaar Trailer To Be Out On This Date , Promises A Thrilling Ride

New Delhi: The cinematic universe is buzzing with anticipation as the highly anticipated trailer for Hombale Films' magnum opus Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is set to drop on December 1, 2023. The film has already captured hearts with its intriguing teaser, directed by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel, and starring the pan-India superstar Prabhas.

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that marks the first collaboration of the 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and will star 'Baahubali' star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. It will also star Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is set to be a high-octane action thriller, and fans of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are eagerly awaiting the release of the trailer. The film is expected to be a major blockbuster and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

Mark your calendars for December 1st and get ready to witness the explosive trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Prepare to be captivated by the raw power, electrifying action, and larger-than-life visuals that promise to set the screen on fire!