New Delhi: Bringing a revolution in the Telugu Cinema, ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ clocks in 2 years today. Released in theatres worldwide on December 17th, 2021, ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ shattered box office records post-pandemic, garnering humongous gross collections of 365 crores plus, becoming the highest grosser of 2021. It also played a pivotal role to bring audiences back to theatres after the gloomy COVID era. ‘Pushpa The Rise’ not only dominated box office but also became one of the most watched films on OTT.

Appreciated all over the country by critics as well, Allu Arjun won a National Award for his character Pushparaj in the film. Pushpa's iconic character and unforgettable dialogues made him one the most of the loved characters in the history of Indian Cinema. Film’s ground breaking music went off the roof with songs topping the charts for a longest period of time. Music composer DSP also received the National Award for the music of the film.

The sequel to this film titled ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ is slated to release on August 15th, 2024. Directed by the master craftsman Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 – The Rule has consistently topped charts as the 'Most Anticipated Hindi Film' and 'Most Anticipated Telugu Film' for the past 8-10 months. The overwhelming response to the first look poster and teaser is the proof in itself of this anticipation.