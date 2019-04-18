close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar cast vote

Actor Ajith Kumar voted along with his wife Shalini.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar cast vote
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Popular Tamil stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya among others cast their vote here on Thursday.

Other members of the Tamil film fraternity who also voted included actors Sivakarthikeyan, Sirish, Karthi, Jyothika, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, GV Prakash Kumar, Arun Vijay and Trisha.

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the earliest stars to cast his vote.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Kamal Haasan was accompanied by his daughter Shruti Hassan to vote.

Actor Ajith Kumar voted along with his wife Shalini.

Vijay chose to go alone to vote, and videos of the star standing in a long queue near a polling booth here went viral on social media.

Suriya was accompanied by his wife Jyothika, as well as his brother Karthi and his wife Ranjani.

Dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, Dhanush went alone to vote.

 

Tags:
RajinikanthKamal HaasanAjith KumarLok Sabha elections 2019General Elections
Next
Story

Samantha Akkineni confirms her cameo in Manmadhudu 2

Must Watch

PT43S

5W1H: Know about the voting percentage for 2nd Phase in states till now