Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar cast vote

Chennai: Popular Tamil stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith and Suriya among others cast their vote here on Thursday.

Other members of the Tamil film fraternity who also voted included actors Sivakarthikeyan, Sirish, Karthi, Jyothika, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, GV Prakash Kumar, Arun Vijay and Trisha.

Superstar Rajinikanth was one of the earliest stars to cast his vote.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Kamal Haasan was accompanied by his daughter Shruti Hassan to vote.

Actor Ajith Kumar voted along with his wife Shalini.

Vijay chose to go alone to vote, and videos of the star standing in a long queue near a polling booth here went viral on social media.

Suriya was accompanied by his wife Jyothika, as well as his brother Karthi and his wife Ranjani.

Dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, Dhanush went alone to vote.