Ram Charan teams up with Salman Khan for 'Bharat'

 Ram Charan has been roped in to dub for Salman’s role in Bharat.

Ram Charan teams up with Salman Khan for 'Bharat'

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Tej has teamed up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. As per sources, Ram Charan will be lending his voice to Salman Khan for the Telugu version of his upcoming film 'Bharat'. This mega budget film is dubbed into Telugu and Tamil languages. For Telugu version, Ram Charan has been roped in to dub for Salman’s role. The trailer (in Telugu) is expected to release soon. The mega power star already dubbed for the 53- year old actor in the Telugu version of prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The trailer of 'Bharat' was unveiled recently and got a fantastic response. Considered as the official remake of Korean film 'Ode to My Father', the three minute long video of the trailer gives us the glimpse of how the film is going to be with machoism, action, antics and all the necessary elements of a commercial entertainer. 

The film has Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan fame.  In curly hair and some kickass dialogues to her credit, actress Disha Patani makes sure that there is enough glamour to keep the audience hooked. 

Bharat is slated for release on Eid and fans of Salman Khan are just waiting for the big day. 

Let us see whether the Telugu speaking fans of Salman Khan will be impressed with Ram Charan’s voice or not.

Tags:
Ram CharanSalman KhanBharatDisha Patani
