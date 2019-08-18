Saaho star Prabhas reacts to marriage rumours with Anushka Shetty

New Delhi: Southern superstar Prabhas, whose upcoming film has grabbed the limelight even before its release, has reacted to marriage rumours with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty.

During an interview with a Tamil website, Prabhas said, "It will happen when it happens."

Recently, rumours were rife that the Baahubali actor and Anushka are house-hunting in Los Angeles. Prabhas, however, has never confirmed or denied any news regarding his link-up with his co-star Anushka.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas had opened up about dating Anushka. He said, " Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn’t someone have spotted us together in the last two years? The question was posed to me on Karan Johar’s show too. I let Rajamouli and Rana answer it and even they stated that there was nothing between us. It wasn’t as if I had prepared them.”

Hailed as one of the most-awaited films of the year, Saaho is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The film has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, among others.

Sahoo is all set to hit the screens on August 30, 2019