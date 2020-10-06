Samantha Akkineni posts wedding anniversary wish for hubby Naga Chaitanya

Mumbai: Telugu star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have completed three years of marriage. On Tuesday, Samantha took to Instagram to wish her husband on their anniversary.

"You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni," she wrote.

Along with her note, she posted a beautiful picture of the couple dressed in traditional outfits.

Reacting to the post, actress Kriti Kharbanda commented: "Happy anniversary you two."

Samantha and Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's "Ye Maaya Chesave" in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa.