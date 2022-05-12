हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie review

Sarkaru Vaari Paata early movie review: Mahesh Babu starrer fails to impress!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie review: Mahesh Babu is back on screen with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', after a gap of more than two years.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata early movie review: Mahesh Babu starrer fails to impress!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Hyderabad: The long-awaited day has finally arrived and Mahesh Babu is back on screen with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', after a gap of more than two years.

The commercial drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata had given the impression that it would impress audiences from all corners after multiple postponements. However, preliminary reports suggest otherwise.

Early reviews and social media buzz indicate that 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is a mediocre film, with only the lead pair serving as a saving grace. Apart from Mahesh Babu's screen presence and his love track with Keerthy Suresh, the narrative and screenplay were unlikely to connect with the audience.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is directed by Parasuram Petla of 'Solo' and 'Geetha Govindam' fame. It's his first time working with a major star. There is a lot of pressure on him to deliver an entertaining performance. However, it appears that he does not take advantage of the golden opportunity.

 

