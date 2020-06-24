South actress Anaswara Ponnambath gets engaged to Dinshith Dinesh, pics go viral!

New Delhi: South sensation Anaswara Ponnambath got engaged to Dinshith Dinesh, who is a marine engineer. The couple took to social media and posted their pictures which went viral with fans loving it.
The wedding will take place sometime next year, reportedly. Check out pics:
Happilyengaged with @dinshith_dinesh Pc : @sajeesh_blackstone Makeup:@soumya_vadakkayil Mehandi :#kavyaramesh Spcl thkx :@artist_photographer14 @yogeshunni_photography Stage decoration: #VBR To all the big hearts of my world who decorated my big day I really thk to each and everyone fr valuabletime spent on this day to make it special and also thank you for the prayers and wishes Love to my family, friends thkusomuch everyone Love u all...... Kalyanam polikata... inshaallah
Anaswara Ponnambath made her movie debut in Malayalam movie Ormayil Oru Shishiram. She was seen 2014 release Balyakalasakhi as veteran actor Mammootty's on-screen daughter.
Anaswara was also seen in Kombans-the Onam song as a dancer.
Congratulations to the duo!