Anaswara Ponnambath

South actress Anaswara Ponnambath gets engaged to Dinshith Dinesh, pics go viral!

The wedding will take place sometime next year, reportedly. Check out pics:

South actress Anaswara Ponnambath gets engaged to Dinshith Dinesh, pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Anaswara Ponnambath

New Delhi: South sensation Anaswara Ponnambath got engaged to Dinshith Dinesh, who is a marine engineer. The couple took to social media and posted their pictures which went viral with fans loving it. 

The wedding will take place sometime next year, reportedly. Check out pics:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @dinshith_dinesh #crazygirl #photoshoot #fun #mylove Pc:@sajeesh_blackstone

A post shared by Anaswara Ponnambath(@anaswara.ponnambath) on

Anaswara Ponnambath made her movie debut in Malayalam movie Ormayil Oru Shishiram. She was seen 2014 release Balyakalasakhi as veteran actor Mammootty's on-screen daughter.

Anaswara was also seen in Kombans-the Onam song as a dancer. 

Congratulations to the duo!

 

Anaswara PonnambathDinshith DineshSouth actressAnaswara Ponnambath engagement
