Tollywood actress Srijita Ghosh opens up on her upcoming projects, her love for Bollywood and more!

New Delhi: Tollywood actress Srijita Ghosh was lucky enough to get her first movie in Telugu ‘Idhe Maa Katha’ that was featured with Bhoomika Chawla, Srikanth and Sumanth Ashwin which was based on the story of a journey of a bike rider who rode from Hyderabad to Manali.

Her second movie is ‘Katha Venuka Katha’ which is going to release in the month of February. Her co stars are Vishwanth Duddumpudi and Ali sir a very famous comedian in Telugu movies. Other than these Sunil and Satyam Rajesh will also be seen sharing the screen space with the actress. It was a nice experience to work with all of them for a suspense thriller movie. She enjoyed playing the role of a homely and determined character.

Her third movie is very special to her and it is "Usire Usire" a Kannada movie.T his movie features well known actors Kichha Sudeep and Rajeev Hanu. The story is based on Hindu and Muslim love story where she is playing the role of a Muslim character.It will give a message to the audience about pure love.

Her upcoming fourth movie is "Irra Gurri" which will be released in all four languages of South India viz, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam. Srijita is playing the role of a village girl and the movie is about the superstitions that a girl child is a curse and all the loses are beared by the family because of the birth of the girl child.

She was also seen in Hindi web series of MX Player Uni Ki Yaari and is hoping to shoot for the part 2 as well. The actress is also in talks with two big productions of Telugu and Kannada which will be revealed post she is on board.

Other than movies she has also worked in music videos. One of the well-known music videos was with the legend A R Rahman's associate Mr. Dilshad Salim Shaikh in Tamil.

She said that she is keen to work with actor Ayushmann Khurrana as he is a good actor and singer as well. The way he justifies the characters and the movies he chooses is very inspirational.

When we asked her about her passion for acting, she recollected stories about her childhood where she remembers her mother telling her that she was very fond of Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla and after watching their movies she would imitate them in front of the mirror just at the age of two years.