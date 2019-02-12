हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gutta Bapineedu Chowdhary

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Gutta Bapineedu Chowdhary no more

He also directed films like Patnam Vachina Pativratalu, Naku Pellam Kavali and others.

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Gutta Bapineedu Chowdhary no more

After suffering from a prolonged illness, veteran filmmaker Gutta Bapineedu Chowdhary passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Hyderabad. The film fraternity is in shock due to the sudden demise of one of the talented and senior filmmakers of the Telugu film industry.

Born on September 22, 1936 in Eluru, Bapineedu began his career as an editor for magazine Vijaya. He later went on to produce many films like Maga Maharaju, Bhaaryamani, Mahanagaramlo Mayagadu, Hero, Khaidi No 786, Gang Leader, Valu Jada Tolu Beltu and Big Boss.  

He also directed films like Patnam Vachina Pativratalu, Naku Pellam Kavali and others.

The 86-year-old director even produced many films and had a long association with Chiranjeevi as he directed many of the actor’s blockbuster films like Maga Maharashtrian, Magadheerudu, Khaidi  No.786 and Gang Leader. 

 

Tags:
Gutta Bapineedu ChowdharyGutta Bapineedu Chowdhary deadTelugu filmmakerChiranjeevibapineedu dies
Next
Story

Ramakrishna Sabbani, Monika thank Zee for the award

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi