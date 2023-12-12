Love In Year 2024: New Dating Trends See People Shedding Generational Ego, Prioritising Mental Health

A new year is knocking on our doors and for all people out there looking for potential matches, new trends are emerging that will dominate the dating trend in the coming year. Commenting on the same, QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented on the topic, "The dating landscape is always evolving with some positive and some negative trends rising every year, but analysing our 28 million plus users and this recent study, it seems 2024 is going to be all about the positives. From daters prioritising mental health to opting for more cross-generational connections, leaving behind generational ego, and more focus on intentional dating rather than casual, it's going to be a good year."

Decade Duos

A fascinating dating trend is predicted to emerge in 2024, challenging existing notions of compatibility. Setting aside the generational egos, individuals from two distinct generations that are often pitched against one another, are coming together to bridge the gap between their experiences and perspectives. 21% of GenZ and 19% of Millennials from Tier 1 and 2 cities disclosed that their partners are from a different generation than theirs and it brings to the table an array of fresh perspectives, interesting conversations, mutual learning, and a blend of modern and traditional values.

The LowKey Movement

Inspired by celebrities, a growing trend among respondents is the "LowKey Movement," where relationships are kept under wraps on social media until the big reveal, adding an element of mystery and anticipation. 26% of men and women above 28 disclosed preferring to soft launch their partners on social media platforms and never fully revealing their identity till there's total commitment and assurance that the relationship has a future.

Soul Snuggling

2024 is all about genuine soul connections, and based on the opinion of 33% of women between 20 and 30, the priority of most couples will be on creating emotionally snug bonds through shared feelings over physical closeness. Of course, open dialogues on desire are encouraged, but that is no longer the primary focus.

The Heart-On-Sleeves Guy

47% of women between 25 and 35 revealed that the era of soft guys is over us. There's no longer a demand for the Tall, and Handsome, but a Tender, Tough Guy, proving appearances are becoming obsolete. Personality is everything, said these women. Men who proudly wear their hearts on their sleeves, embrace vulnerability in relationships and freely express their emotions while being resilient when needed are becoming highly sought after in the dating scene.

Intentional Dating

Seen more among the Millennials, these daters are leaning toward intentional dating with a desire for commitment. 29% of these ring-ready romancers over 30 said they are ready to enter the shaadi saga and are seeking their partner on dating apps. Finding a partner from a dating app gives them control over their own love story instead of handing it over to others. Whereas the GenZ is opting for slow dating, with even slower commitment. They intend to commit but don't believe in rushing into it.

Zen Dating

The study shows that 2024 will be the year of Zen Dating, with mental health taking centre stage. 41% of daters from Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities said that if a match or relationship affects your mental peace, it is not worth pursuing. More daters are matching with people who positively impact their minds and souls instead of going for good looks and status.