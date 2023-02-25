Dogs are man's best friend and this cliche never goes out of fashion! They are loyal companions, adorable family members, and fierce protectors. While some dogs are excellent as guard dogs, others are friendly, affable, and a perfect fit for families, especially where children are small or where there are senior citizens. Here are 10 dog breeds that are known to be gentlest and least likely to bite:

10 Safe Dog Breeds For Families

While some are easily available in India, a couple of them are a rarity. Let's check out.

Labrador Retrievers

Loyal and gentle, Labrador Retrievers are one of the friendliest pups and are perfect for a family with kids. They are also very even-tempered, again a big plus for families.

Bulldogs

Are you misjudging this pooch because of its ferocious look? But that's a mistake! Behind their stern exterior is a mushball! Bulldogs are really gentle and have a loveable disposition.

Golden Retrievers

Eager-to-please and people-oriented, Golden Retrievers belong to another friendly dog breed that are perfect for families. Adorable and playful, it's a joy to have the Goldens around.

Boxers

Don't be fooled by their big size and probably fierce look. Patient and playful, they are unlikely to bite and are wonderful to have around families.

French Bulldog

The Bulldog's cousin, smaller in size, is as easygoing and non-aggressive. They can be stubborn, but won't be snapping at you - or at least, it's highly unlikely. They are less lazy too.

Beagle

Make no mistake, Beagles can be mischievous and can chew that pair of new shoes you have just bought! But they are loving, happy dogs that make great companions and even though they may need a bit of training, they have no malice and are excellent family dogs.

Great Dane

Their size can scare those who know less, but Great Danes are simply great! Often touted as gentle giants, these dogs are known for their mild temperament and affectionate nature.

Pugs

Easygoing and even-tempered, Pugs are small dogs that are not usually temperamental - something that's true of many small breeds. Get these cuties for your family and see them blend with the kids!

Whippet

Not very common in India, Whippets are known to be extremely lazy and unlikely to even make an effort to bite someone! Make sure to get them to exercise, or else they will be your perfect couch potato.

Newfoundland

The Newfoundland was originally bred and used as working dogs for fishermen in Newfoundland (part of a modern-day Canadian province). These dogs are again a rare sight in India and come with a very high-end price tag - they can be well above Rs 1 lakh. The giant-sized dog is a massive furball you would love to cuddle with, but they need extensive grooming and kept in AC for the major part of the day.



However, it's important to remember that like all dogs - and animals - these 10 breeds can also bite, especially if they are provoked. How you treat the dog, take care of them, and train them - all go a long way in determining the temperament of a dog.

