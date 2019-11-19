India to launch Cartosat-3, 13 nanosatellites from US next week: ISRO

India will launch its cartography satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into sun-synchronous orbit on November 25, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). According to the ISRO, the rocket is expected to lift off at 9.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

According to the Indian space agency on Monday, its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) will put into orbit Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites from the US on November 25. This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degrees.

According to ISRO, the 13 nanosatellites from the US is a part of the commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the new company that was set up recently under the Department of Space.