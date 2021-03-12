हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

Tamil Nadu polls: Megastar Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South seat

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan will make his electoral debut in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu scheduled to take place in April 6, he is likely to contest from Coimbatore South constituency.

Tamil Nadu polls: Megastar Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South seat

Chennai: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan will make his electoral debut in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu scheduled to take place on April 6, he is likely to contest from Coimbatore South constituency.

Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Haasan expressed confidence that the people of his constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly by voting for him. "My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," he said.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president made the announcement in the state capital on Friday, releasing the second list of his party's candidates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021Tamil nadu electionTamil Nadu Election Date
Next
Story

Quad Leaders' Summit to announce 'Covid vaccine initiative' with India's manufacturing in focus

Must Watch

PT46M5S

PM Modi address to 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event at Sabarmati Ashram