Tamil Nadu polls: Megastar Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South seat

Chennai: Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan will make his electoral debut in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu scheduled to take place on April 6, he is likely to contest from Coimbatore South constituency.

Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Haasan expressed confidence that the people of his constituency would enable him to voice his views in the assembly by voting for him. "My father's dream was I should become an IAS officer and then enter politics. Though I could not realise his dream (of becoming an IAS officer), my party comprises many (former) IAS officers. That is a proud moment for us," he said.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president made the announcement in the state capital on Friday, releasing the second list of his party's candidates.