Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin arrives in Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi; COVID vaccine, abolition of NEET top agenda

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. During his meeting with the Prime Minister, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is expected to request more COVID vaccines from the Centre.

Upon his arrival in Delhi, Stalin was greeted by his sister Kanimozhi and other DMK leaders.

The CM is also likely to press for the abolition of NEET and repeal of the three Central farm laws. Abolition of NEET, an entrance exam for admission to medical colleges, and the farm laws were central promises of the DMK in its manifesto.

In a letter to the PM on June 7, the CM had urged him to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping in mind the mental and physical well-being of the students.

“I’ve written to @PMOIndia urging him to cancel the conduct of NEET and all other national level entrance exams, keeping in mind the safety of the students, as the reasons for cancelling the class XII board exams are equally applicable to entrance exams as well,” said the Tamil Nadu CM in his tweet.

CM Stalin is also expected to raise the issue of the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC). The DMK chief had urged the PM in May to hand over the unutilised Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) established by HLL Biotech Limited in Chengalpet to the state government on lease with no past liabilities and complete operation freedom.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said on June 13, "When Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets PM Modi in Delhi next week he will request to provide more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu."

"Death numbers are expected to decrease in coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of corona infection so people should come forward to get Vaccination," he added.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi jointly reviewed the vaccination drive which is going on for vegetable shop vendors in Chennai Koyambedu.

