5 tech giants helmed by Indian origin CEOs

New Delhi: In what could turn out to be the best message for Indians, now Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India.

Google CEO is Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO is Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO is Shantanu Narayen, IBM CEO is Arvind Krishna, Palo Alto Networks CEO is Nikesh Arora and finally Twitter CEO is Parag Agrawal.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced his departure from the company, just an hour after reports of his departure began to circulate. Dorsey, however, acknowledged the veracity of the reports by issuing a post on the microblogging site, stating that after 16 years with the company, it is time for him to step aside.

There has been a lot of conjecture about who might be the next CEO, and Dorsey put an end to it with his announcement. Parag Agarwal, who was born in India, will now lead the company, according to the 45-year-old.

Former IIT Bombay student Agarwal joined Twitter in 2011 and rose through the ranks to become the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by 2018.

He also holds a PhD in Philosophy from Stanford University, where he studied Computer Science and received his degree. In addition, the new Twitter CEO has worked for corporations such as Microsoft and AT&T.

Dorsey, who resigned from his position as CEO, has a net worth of $12.3 billion, with Square accounting for more than $10 billion. He's made a public commitment to donate a large portion of his Square stock to philanthropic causes.

