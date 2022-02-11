Airtel Down: Twitterati complains of Airtel 4G, Wifi outage – check hilarious memes

New Delhi: Airtel users, on Friday (February 11) morning, faced troubles accessing the internet, as the network was down for a few hours in several parts of the country, including metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

Several users took to social media to report the disruption in services to Airtel. But as usual, memers took charge and flooded the internet with funny memes on how the disruption is impacting Airtel users.

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022

#AirtelDown

Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection.

Please do something @airtelindia

Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz — Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022

According to Downdetector, Airtel was down in several parts of the country, with 51% of users complaining of a total blackout, 33% said internet services are not working, and 16% complained of no signal.

More than 6,634 users had complained about the Airtel outage on Downdetector.

