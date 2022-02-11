हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Airtel Down

Airtel Down: Twitterati complains of Airtel 4G, Wifi outage – check hilarious memes

Airtel 4G and Wifi services remain impacted across several parts of the country. 

New Delhi: Airtel users, on Friday (February 11) morning, faced troubles accessing the internet, as the network was down for a few hours in several parts of the country, including metro cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. 

Several users took to social media to report the disruption in services to Airtel. But as usual, memers took charge and flooded the internet with funny memes on how the disruption is impacting Airtel users. 

According to Downdetector, Airtel was down in several parts of the country, with 51% of users complaining of a total blackout, 33% said internet services are not working, and 16% complained of no signal. Also Read: Budget announcement on Rs 7.5 lakh crore spending will create jobs: FM Sitharaman

More than 6,634 users had complained about the Airtel outage on Downdetector. Also Read: Bloodbath on D-Street: Investors' wealth tumble over Rs 3.39 lakh crore in early trade

 

