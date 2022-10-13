Amazon app quiz today, October 13, 2022: To win Rs 5000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 5000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 13, 2022:

1. Team World won the 2022 Laver Cup. Who was the non-playing captain of the victorious team?

Answer: John Mcenroe

2. Who is playing the lead role of Aditya Karikalan in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One?

Answer: Vikram

3. President Draupadi Murmu recently launched a startup platform for women entrepreneurs in Ahmedabad named what?

Answer: herSTART

4. This is a visual from which famous city?

Answer: Los Angeles

5. This statue depicts which music legend?

Answer: Freddie Mercury

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.