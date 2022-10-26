Amazon app quiz today, October 26, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz. (Also Read: WhatsApp not working? Don't worry! THESE 5 apps are here to help you)

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners. (Also Read: Shocker! Husband buried his alive wife in grave, woman's life saved with APPLE WATCH--Know how)

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 26, 2022:

1. Leg spinner Karthik Meiyappan took the first hat trick of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He represents which side?

Answer: UAE

2. The movie 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan has which family as the centrepiece of the story?

Answer: Bhalla

3. Which country recently elected Ulf Kristersson as the Prime Minister?

Answer: Sweden

4. This is a picture of the famous twin towers in which city?

Answer: Kuala Lumpur

5. What is this type of sushi called?

Answer: Nigiri

How to play the quiz?

- Open the amazon quiz app.

- Go to the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz at the bottom of the interface.