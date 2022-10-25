Shocker! Husband buried his alive wife in grave, woman's life saved with APPLE WATCH--Know how

New Delhi: Apple Watch is more than just a wearable that tracks your everyday activities and counts your steps. It accomplishes much more than that, and the watch has frequently been credited with saving lives. The Apple Watch recently saved a woman whose husband had stabbed her, duct-taped her, and then buried her alive in a shallow grave. The woman would not still be alive today if it weren't for the Apple Watch.

Numerous times, the Apple Watch has prevented fatalities by alerting wearers to abnormal heartbeats. People have also benefited countless times from the fall detection feature. But this time, a woman was able to escape a terrible circumstance with the help of Apple Watch. Washington was the scene of the incident.

According to a DailyMail article, the wife who had been stabbed and duct taped by her husband was able to dig herself out of the grave. When she emerged from the tomb, she immediately contacted 911 on her Apple Watch.

Young Sook An, 42, was laid to rest in a burial roughly 60 miles south-southwest of Seattle. Sook was kidnapped, according to the authorities who freed her. When the police located the woman, she yelled, "My husband is attempting to kill me."

According to a police report, the woman was in really bad shape when she was discovered. "She still had duct tape covering her legs, lower face, and neck. Her clothing and hair were filthy, and she had severe bruises on her legs, arms, and head.

Her 20-year-old daughter received an emergency notification from Apple Watch as well. But as soon as the spouse learned about the watch, he shattered it with a hammer.