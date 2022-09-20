Amazon app quiz today, September 20, 2022: Here are the answers to win Rs 2500

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

What type of questions are in Quiz?

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How you can win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 20, 2022:

1. The movie 'Thirteen Lives' is based on a real-life rescue mission in Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in which country?

Answer: Thailand

2. Which of these cricketers was supposed to captain the Indian Maharajas against the World XI on September 16 pulled out of the match?

Answer: Sourav Ganguly

3. In the recent reliance AGM whom did Mukesh Ambani announce as the leader of the new energy business?

Answer: Anant Ambani

4. This character is the principle antagonist in which Batman movie?

Answer: Dark Knight

5. This is the Guggenheim Museum in which city in Spain?

Answer: Bilbao

How to play Amazon Daily Quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Play and win option.

- Click on the Daily quiz time option.

- Click on the Play option.

Now answer all the questions. The result of the quiz will display after a day of the quiz.