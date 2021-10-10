Amazon Great Indian Festival Round 2: Best deals on Apple iPhone 11, Galaxy S21 Ultra and more

New Delhi: Last night, the first round of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2021 finished at midnight. Amazon has now included further discounts in the second phase, including a 10% instant discount on American Express, Citi, and RBL Bank credit or debit cards.

On RuPay cards, the company is also offering the same 10% discount. This promotion will expire on October 12. Aside from that, Amazon has provided a 10% discount on Amazon Pay UPI up to Rs 100, as well as an offer in which users may redeem diamonds for guaranteed cashback. The company also provides free shipping on your first order. Let us take a look at some of the best deals today:

Apple iPhone 11 64GB model is priced at Rs 39,999. That's a 20% discount on the smartphone's original sticker price of Rs 49,900. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs 15,000 off when they trade in their previous smartphones. There's also a 10% rebate up to Rs 100 if you pay using Amazon Pay UPI, and purchasers can get no-cost EMI on certain cards. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 10, 2021: Fuel prices hiked for 6th time in a row, check rates in your city

The OnePlus 9R is also available for Rs 36,999, which is a Rs 3,000 savings off its original price of Rs 39,999. There's also a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on SBI and Citi Bank credit cards, as well as up to Rs 18,000 off when swapping your old smartphone. Also, on any RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment, you can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500. On RuPay credit cards, buyers can get up to Rs 500 off, while on RuPay debit cards, they can get up to Rs 150 off.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is also available at a discounted price of Rs 16,999, alongside the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 9R 5G. Buyers can save up to Rs 15,000 by swapping their old smartphone, and they can also buy the phone on a no-cost EMI plan. On SBI and Citi Bank credit cards, there is a flat discount of Rs 2,000. Also, on RBL Bank credit card or EMI payments, you can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500. On RuPay credit cards, buyers can get up to Rs 500 off, while on RuPay debit cards, they can get Rs 150 off.

The iQoo Z5 5G is also available for Rs 23,990 instead of the original price of Rs 29,990. Buyers can save up to Rs 15,000 by swapping their previous smartphones, and SBI and Citi Bank credit cards come with a flat discount of Rs 2,000. Also, on any RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment, you can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500. On RuPay credit cards, buyers can get up to Rs 500 off, while on RuPay debit cards, they can get up to Rs 150 off.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship smartphone is also on sale for Rs 23,000 less than its original price. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for Rs 1,05,999.

There's also a Rs 15,000 exchange discount and a Rs 2,000 flat discount on SBI and Citi Bank credit cards. Also, on any RBL Bank credit card or EMI payment, you can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500. On RuPay credit cards, buyers can get up to Rs 500 off, while on RuPay debit cards, they can get up to Rs 150 off.

Live TV

#mute