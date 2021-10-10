Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 10, 2021: Fuel prices hiked for 6th time in a row, check rates in your city

New Delhi: According to a price notification from state-owned fuel dealers, petrol prices increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel prices increased by 35 paise per litre.

The sixth consecutive day of price increases pushed petrol prices to a new high.

Petrol prices in Delhi reached an all-time high of Rs 104.14 per litre, while Mumbai saw a rise to Rs 110.12 per litre.

Diesel now costs Rs 100.66 a litre in Mumbai and Rs 92.82 in Delhi.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol now costs Rs 104.80 per litre in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 95.93. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's capital city of Chennai, petrol has been raised to Rs 101.53 and diesel to Rs 97.26.

State-owned fuel merchants have begun passing on the higher incidence of cost to consumers starting Wednesday, abandoning the mild price change strategy. The price of petrol has risen by 30 paise per litre for four days in a row, while diesel has risen by 35 paise, the largest rate increase in history.

Because the international benchmark Brent crude has risen to over USD 82 a barrel as a result of OPEC's resolution not to increase output by more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel prices have risen by a larger percentage.

Because India is a net importer of oil, it charges world prices for gasoline and diesel.

On September 28 for gasoline and September 24 for diesel, a three-week respite in rates was broken by a spike in worldwide oil prices.

Since then, the price of diesel has risen by Rs 3.85 paise per litre, while the price of petrol has risen by Rs 2.65.

The petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17 before the July/August price decreases. During this time, the price of diesel has increased by Rs 9.14.

