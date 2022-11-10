Apple iOS 16.2 beta update released; Here's Step-by-Step guide to enable 5G service in your iPhones

New Delhi: 5G service has been launched in Indian on September 1, 2022 officially by PM Narendra Modi. A few days later, Bharti Airtel has started 5G services across the country in the big cities. Later, JIO has announced its 5G serice. However, the service isn’t available in many high-profile smartphones and iPhones due to compatibility issues and lack of software upgrades. The wait is over for iPhone users.

Now Apple iPhone users can enjoy 5G services on their devices if the telecom provider has been providing 5G service in your city.

Apple has launched a beta update for its iPhone users. The update is available for iPhone 12 lineup and higher lineups. However, it is in beta version. You can enjoy 5G service just by updating your iPhones. If you don’t know how to do it, then you should visit Apple Beta Software Program Website.

However, it’s in the beta version so you can face some bugs.

Here’s Step-by-Step guide to update to Apple iOS 16.2 beta:

Step 1: Open setting on your iPhone.

Step 2: Select general option.

Step 3: Once you see the software update option, then click software update.

Step 4: You will get new iOS 16.2 beta version which enables 5G on iPhones.

Step 5: Restart your iPhone after the update once you downloaded and installed the new update.

Here’s how to activate 5G on iPhone:

Step1: Open the settings.

Step 2: Click on Mobile Data.

Step 3: Mobile Data options.

Step 4: Voice & Data Options.

Step 5: Choose 5G On or Auto once you see the option.

Here you go.