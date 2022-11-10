topStoriesenglish
Google next Pixel 8 to have new Tensor Chip G3 and 12GB of RAM: Report

The Pro model is likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution. Both the phones are expected to feature a new Tensor chip `G3`.

  • Google next Pixel 8 will have better processor and more RAM: Report.
  • Both the phones are expected to feature a new Tensor chip `G3`.
  • The company might give an early peek of the next Pixel flagship smartphones at the Google I/O 2023.

Google next Pixel 8 to have new Tensor Chip G3 and 12GB of RAM: Report

New Delhi: Googles next Pixel 8 smartphone is set to feature a better processor and more RAM than its predecessors. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM, reports AndroidPolice.

The Pro model is likely to offer display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer standard 2268 x 1080 resolution. Both the phones are expected to feature a new Tensor chip `G3`.

Additionally, the devices are not expected to be foldables or tablets. The company might give an early peek of the next Pixel flagship smartphones at the Google I/O 2023, the report said.

In August this year, a report said that Samsung was testing a next-generation Tensor chipset that was said to be the third-generation Google Tensor chipset that would power the Pixel 8 series.

The development board of the chipset had the code name `Ripcurrent,` and the chip itself was codenamed `Zuma`. It was assumed that the referred-to chipset was a Tensor SoC made by Samsung because the first-generation Tensor SoC had a model number similar to the one used by the referred-to chipset.

