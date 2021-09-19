Apple iPhone 13 series’ battery size revealed; Pro Max has 18% more capacity

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 13 series and it tends to focus on the chipset, cameras, software, and displays of its iPhones. But the company has not divulged much about the devices’ battery capacity.

Now according to a report, the product information sheet has revealed the details about the battery capacity of iPhone 13 models.

The sheet further showed that the batteries on the new iPhone 13 models have become bigger as compared to last year’s iPhone 12 series. That means the iPhone 13 series comes with a 13 percent bigger battery than its predecessor. The document further showed battery sizes in watt-hours instead of traditional milliamp hours.

This information about the iPhone 13 series batteries comes right from the source as Apple gives this information to Chemtrec to help carriers comply with regulations.

The iPhone 13 series batteries are 13 percent bigger than their respective predecessors. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with an 11 percent and 18 percent bigger battery than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Besides that, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come with a 9 percent and 15 percent bigger battery than the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

