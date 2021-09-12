Apple iPhone 13, Xiaomi 11T and other devices to launch this week: Check features and more

This week will have several key smartphone launches as Apple plans to unveil its iPhone 13 lineup and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will also launch its 11T smartphone. In addition to that, Huawei is also said to conduct its event where it will launch several products.

Ahead of the launch of Apple iPhone 13, there are several rumours and leaks about the smartphone’s features, camera and more.

Apple iPhone 13 launch

The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup is expected to have a video portrait mode that will allow users to blur the background of the footage. The phone will also come with an ability to record video in a higher-quality format called ProRes.These iPhones may also come with a new filter-like system which can further better the look and colours of photos. The camera will be the selling point of iPhone 13.

At the Apple California streaming event on September 14, the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also the event will see the launch of Apple Watch 7, new iPad mini and AirPods.

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi’s event will happen on September 15 and the company is said to unveil its Xiaomi 11T series and the name “Mi” will not be there as the company recently decided to shift its naming strategy and say goodbye to the “Mi’ brand. Xiaomi 11T will be a successor of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The tablet lineup can also be expected to launch at the event.

Huawei event

Huawei also plans to conduct an event this week. The company will be holding a virtual event on September 13. The company might launch computer related products and it is also expected that Huawei will announce an All-in-One PC and new MateBook computers too.

