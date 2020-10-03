Apple likely to launch iPhone 13 next year, phone to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year with 120Hz-capable ProMotion displays with variable refresh rates, accommodated by the adoption of Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid (LTPO) display technology.

According to DSCC founder and display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 13 lineup will mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max all launching at once in 2021. He also said, "No new iPhone SE model in 2021".

"Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, the BOE will join LGD on both 6.1-inch models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, and sensor size will increase on Pro. Most important development on the iPhone 13 models from my perspective will be ProMotion with variable refresh rates through LTPO adoption on the Pro models," Young said in a tweet.

Young expects both iPhone 13 Pro models to have a LiDAR Scanner on the rear, it is unknown whether the feature will come to the non-Pro models.

All iPhone 13 models may get sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, but the Pro models will also have faster mmWave 5G in addition to the slower but more widespread connection. This year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the only model rumored to offer mmWave 5G.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in October. The entry-level iPhone 12 will come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will arrive in 128/256/512GB storage variants and will be limited to black, white and silver colours.

The first batch of iPhone 12s is expected to arrive to distributors on October 5. The first iPhones to hit the store shelves will be the 5.4-inch iPhone mini, alongside the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max.