Apple rolls out Fitness+ subscription in 15 more countries, India still missing from list

New Delhi: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that its fitness service Apple Fitness+ is now available in 15 new countries. Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

But now it is available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

"We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can`t wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team," said Jay Blahnik, Apple`s vice president of Fitness Technologies, said in a statement.

Fitness+ is designed to work with the Apple Watch, providing workouts that can be done on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with the Apple Watch tracking fitness progress.

To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.

The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service.

Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, along with Apple`s music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services.