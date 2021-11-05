PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status: Here’s how to check your bid’s position

New Delhi: PB Fintech Limited, the parent company of online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar, opened its initial public offer (IPO) for subscriptions on November 1 for three days till November 3. Investors who had subscribed to the offer must be willing to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status.

The IPO was overall subscribed 16.59 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday, November 3. National Stock Exchange data points out that the issue received bids for 57,23,84,100 shares against 3,45,12,186 shares on offer.

The share allotment process is expected to be completed by next week and investors will be able to check PolicyBazaar IPO status starting from November 10, 2021. Retail investors are expected to receive the equity shares in their Demat accounts on Friday, November 12.

Steps to check PolicyBazaar IPO allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the official registrar for the IPO, which is Link Intime India Private Limited in this case.

Step 2: Select PB Fintech Limited from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Enter your PAN Card and other details.

Step 4: Click on the check status option.

Using the above-mentioned steps, investors will be able to check the allotment status for PolicyBazaar. Moreover, they can also visit the official BSE website to check the position of their bids.

PolicyBazaar plans to use the funds from the fresh issue to enhance visibility and awareness of the company's brands. The company will also invest the funds to look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base including offline presence.

